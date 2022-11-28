Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) Position Lowered by Baupost Group LLC MA

Baupost Group LLC MA lowered its position in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) by 11.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,532,391 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 456,000 shares during the period. Fiserv makes up about 4.6% of Baupost Group LLC MA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Baupost Group LLC MA’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $314,277,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Veritas Asset Management LLP lifted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 27.2% during the first quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 10,021,216 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,016,151,000 after purchasing an additional 2,144,100 shares in the last quarter. Glenview Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Fiserv by 329.2% during the 1st quarter. Glenview Capital Management LLC now owns 2,142,801 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $217,280,000 after acquiring an additional 1,643,595 shares in the last quarter. Sixth Street Partners Management Company L.P. acquired a new position in Fiserv during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $88,970,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its position in Fiserv by 518.1% in the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,123,613 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $113,934,000 after acquiring an additional 941,832 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlueSpruce Investments LP raised its stake in shares of Fiserv by 12.1% during the first quarter. BlueSpruce Investments LP now owns 8,056,849 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $816,964,000 after purchasing an additional 871,658 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Fiserv alerts:

Fiserv Stock Performance

NASDAQ:FISV traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $102.48. 7,983 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,705,089. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $98.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Fiserv, Inc. has a twelve month low of $87.03 and a twelve month high of $110.99.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fiserv

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

In other news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 4,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.30, for a total transaction of $470,015.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 224,003 shares in the company, valued at $23,139,509.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other Fiserv news, Director Harry Disimone sold 2,706 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.72, for a total value of $294,196.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,947 shares in the company, valued at $1,407,597.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, COO Guy Chiarello sold 4,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.30, for a total value of $470,015.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 224,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,139,509.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 11,256 shares of company stock worth $1,164,211. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of Fiserv from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $130.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Fiserv from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Citigroup reduced their price target on Fiserv from $122.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Fiserv in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Fiserv from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $101.00 to $149.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.38.

Fiserv Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FISV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.