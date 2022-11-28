FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) Shares Purchased by Ensign Peak Advisors Inc

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its stake in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 569,594 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,627 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in FMC were worth $60,953,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FMC. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in FMC by 99.4% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 351 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in FMC during the second quarter worth $49,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in FMC during the first quarter worth $60,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in FMC during the first quarter worth $101,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its stake in FMC by 360.0% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 828 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 648 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.42% of the company’s stock.

Get FMC alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FMC shares. Mizuho dropped their price objective on FMC from $149.00 to $144.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on FMC from $127.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on FMC from $122.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Loop Capital upgraded FMC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $132.00 to $149.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on FMC from $133.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, FMC currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.91.

Insider Activity at FMC

FMC Stock Performance

In related news, EVP Michael Finian Reilly sold 4,502 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.95, for a total value of $571,528.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,354 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,330,040.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of FMC stock opened at $129.18 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.27 billion, a PE ratio of 24.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.83. FMC Co. has a 52-week low of $98.24 and a 52-week high of $140.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $117.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $113.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

FMC Profile

(Get Rating)

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. It develops, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides; and biologicals, crop nutrition, and seed treatment products, which are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for FMC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FMC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.