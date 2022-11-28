Fmr LLC Has $364.01 Million Stock Holdings in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Fmr LLC decreased its position in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,883,146 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 710,830 shares during the period. Fmr LLC’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $364,005,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Korea Investment CORP grew its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 28.0% in the 2nd quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 302,906 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,394,000 after buying an additional 66,206 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC acquired a new position in Arista Networks in the 2nd quarter worth $1,467,000. Prudential PLC boosted its stake in Arista Networks by 24.4% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 6,050 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $567,000 after purchasing an additional 1,187 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Arista Networks by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 5,724,904 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $536,652,000 after purchasing an additional 553,782 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Arista Networks by 63.0% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 157,377 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,753,000 after purchasing an additional 60,826 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.82% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Arista Networks

In related news, Director Charles H. Giancarlo sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.08, for a total transaction of $250,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 96,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,126,005.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Arista Networks news, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.30, for a total value of $2,186,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $354,569.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Charles H. Giancarlo sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.08, for a total transaction of $250,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 96,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,126,005.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 73,558 shares of company stock valued at $8,932,281. Corporate insiders own 19.59% of the company’s stock.

Arista Networks Stock Performance

Shares of ANET stock opened at $135.76 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $41.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.27. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $89.11 and a 52 week high of $148.57. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $119.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $112.72.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The technology company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.21. Arista Networks had a net margin of 29.63% and a return on equity of 27.23%. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 57.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Arista Networks to $135.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $163.00 to $203.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Arista Networks in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $119.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $167.32.

Arista Networks Profile

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

