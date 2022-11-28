Fmr LLC Sells 195,975 Shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Fmr LLC lowered its stake in shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) by 9.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,865,620 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 195,975 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned approximately 1.59% of Albemarle worth $389,876,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Albemarle by 51.2% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 130 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new position in Albemarle during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Riverview Trust Co lifted its position in Albemarle by 92.3% during the 2nd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 175 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Albemarle during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Albemarle during the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Institutional investors own 81.80% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Albemarle

In other news, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 2,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.75, for a total transaction of $609,187.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,707,650.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Eric Norris sold 2,390 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.80, for a total value of $735,642.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,790,599.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 2,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.75, for a total transaction of $609,187.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,707,650.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,962 shares of company stock valued at $4,911,107 in the last ninety days. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Albemarle Stock Performance

Shares of ALB stock opened at $272.82 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.73. The company has a market capitalization of $31.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.41. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $277.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $255.66. Albemarle Co. has a 52 week low of $169.93 and a 52 week high of $334.55.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $7.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.99 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.21 billion. Albemarle had a net margin of 27.77% and a return on equity of 26.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 151.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.05 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Albemarle Co. will post 20.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Albemarle Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.395 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.98%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on ALB. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Albemarle in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Albemarle from $218.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $440.00 target price on shares of Albemarle in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Albemarle from $262.00 to $332.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Albemarle from $196.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Albemarle has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $297.89.

Albemarle Profile

(Get Rating)

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties; and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

See Also

