Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC (NYSE:FTAI) Receives $25.88 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC (NYSE:FTAI – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the five brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $25.88.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on FTAI shares. Compass Point cut their target price on shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors from $39.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors from $32.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.50 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Insider Activity at Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors

In related news, CEO Joseph P. Jr. Adams bought 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $18.00 per share, for a total transaction of $450,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 187,616 shares in the company, valued at $3,377,088. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors Trading Up 2.2 %

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors by 29.3% in the first quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 1,095,025 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,197,000 after acquiring an additional 248,375 shares in the last quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 285,358 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,519,000 after acquiring an additional 11,992 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors by 50.3% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 98,807 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,544,000 after acquiring an additional 33,087 shares during the period. Cowen AND Company LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC now owns 1,710,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,082,000 after acquiring an additional 224,088 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors by 64.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,124,641 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,902,000 after acquiring an additional 830,401 shares during the period. 76.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FTAI opened at $17.00 on Wednesday. Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors has a twelve month low of $14.29 and a twelve month high of $30.18. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.51 and a beta of 1.84.

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors (NYSE:FTAI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.52). The business had revenue of $230.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $155.11 million. Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors had a negative return on equity of 6.79% and a negative net margin of 34.65%. On average, analysts predict that Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 28th. Investors of record on Monday, November 14th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.06%. Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors’s payout ratio is -45.98%.

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors Company Profile

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC owns and acquires infrastructure and related equipment for the transportation of goods and people in Africa, Asia, Europe, North America, and South America. It operates through three segments: Aviation Leasing, Jefferson Terminal, and Ports and Terminals.

Featured Stories

