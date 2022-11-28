Fox Run Management L.L.C. Acquires New Holdings in EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 6,579 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $309,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of EPR Properties by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,230,223 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $614,406,000 after acquiring an additional 126,217 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of EPR Properties by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,114,285 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $226,203,000 after purchasing an additional 523,061 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of EPR Properties by 24.5% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,708,349 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $93,463,000 after purchasing an additional 336,729 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of EPR Properties by 51.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,570,152 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $85,901,000 after purchasing an additional 530,082 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in EPR Properties by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,024,623 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $56,058,000 after acquiring an additional 51,195 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.72% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on EPR. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of EPR Properties from $62.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of EPR Properties from $55.00 to $49.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Raymond James cut their price target on EPR Properties from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of EPR Properties from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, StockNews.com cut EPR Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.58.

EPR Properties Trading Up 1.5 %

EPR Properties Announces Dividend

NYSE:EPR opened at $41.18 on Monday. EPR Properties has a 1 year low of $34.58 and a 1 year high of $56.38. The stock has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 7.42 and a current ratio of 7.42. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.01.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be issued a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.01%. EPR Properties’s payout ratio is 160.98%.

EPR Properties Profile

EPR Properties is a leading experiential net lease real estate investment trust (REIT), specializing in select enduring experiential properties in the real estate industry. We focus on real estate venues which create value by facilitating out of home leisure and recreation experiences where consumers choose to spend their discretionary time and money.

