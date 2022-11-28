Fox Run Management L.L.C. Acquires New Position in Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 4,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $311,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 102.9% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 284 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 289.0% in the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 59.3% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 136.4% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 487 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Hyatt Hotels by 4,535.3% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 788 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 771 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.21% of the company’s stock.

Hyatt Hotels Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSE:H opened at $96.20 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $85.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.22 and a beta of 1.37. Hyatt Hotels Co. has a 1-year low of $70.12 and a 1-year high of $108.10.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insiders Place Their Bets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on H. Evercore ISI upgraded Hyatt Hotels from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Hyatt Hotels from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $85.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $94.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Hyatt Hotels from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Hyatt Hotels in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.38.

In other Hyatt Hotels news, insider Mark Samuel Hoplamazian sold 43,418 shares of Hyatt Hotels stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.42, for a total transaction of $3,925,855.56. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 436,951 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,509,109.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 21.24% of the company’s stock.

Hyatt Hotels Profile

Hyatt Hotels Corporation operates as a hospitality company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, EAME/SW Asia Management and Franchising, and Apple Leisure Group segments. The company manages, franchises, licenses, owns, and leases portfolio of properties, consisting of full-service hotels, select service hotels, resorts, and other properties, including timeshare, fractional, residential, vacation, and condominium units.

