Fox Run Management L.L.C. Acquires Shares of 24,157 A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 24,157 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $347,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ATEN. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of A10 Networks by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,580,966 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $63,904,000 after purchasing an additional 163,954 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in A10 Networks by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,971,858 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $27,508,000 after buying an additional 148,301 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in A10 Networks by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,750,229 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $24,416,000 after buying an additional 26,989 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in A10 Networks by 35.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,131,642 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $16,273,000 after acquiring an additional 296,250 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in A10 Networks by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,014,465 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $14,151,000 after acquiring an additional 105,120 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.66% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ATEN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of A10 Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. BWS Financial upped their target price on A10 Networks from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd.

A10 Networks Trading Down 0.2 %

A10 Networks Increases Dividend

Shares of A10 Networks stock opened at $18.23 on Monday. A10 Networks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.27 and a 52 week high of $19.79. The stock has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of 36.46 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.08.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. This is a boost from A10 Networks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. A10 Networks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.00%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Eric Singer sold 60,541 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.01, for a total transaction of $1,090,343.41. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 46,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $838,653.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other A10 Networks news, EVP Matthew P. Bruening sold 5,143 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.71, for a total transaction of $91,082.53. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 120,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,138,925.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Eric Singer sold 60,541 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.01, for a total value of $1,090,343.41. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 46,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $838,653.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 70,684 shares of company stock worth $1,271,426. 14.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A10 Networks Company Profile

A10 Networks, Inc engages in the provision of application networking solutions that help organizations ensure that their data center applications and networks remain available, accelerated, and secure. It offers cloud storage, enterprise solutions, security products, data center, application delivery, load balancing, and distributed denial of service protection.

Featured Articles

