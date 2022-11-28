Fox Run Management L.L.C. Acquires Shares of 7,335 Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 7,335 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $343,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Pendal Group Ltd grew its stake in Lincoln National by 25.4% during the 2nd quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 9,516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $445,000 after acquiring an additional 1,929 shares in the last quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lincoln National in the second quarter valued at approximately $244,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lincoln National in the second quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Lincoln National Corp lifted its position in Lincoln National by 10.7% during the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 16,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,103,000 after buying an additional 1,633 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Lincoln National by 7.2% during the second quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $317,000 after buying an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. 77.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lincoln National alerts:

Lincoln National Price Performance

LNC opened at $38.85 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $44.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.94. Lincoln National Co. has a 12-month low of $32.59 and a 12-month high of $76.40. The firm has a market cap of $6.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.22 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69.

Lincoln National Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 9th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.63%. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio is presently -14.94%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on LNC shares. Bank of America cut shares of Lincoln National from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $78.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Lincoln National from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $68.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Lincoln National from $68.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Lincoln National from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Lincoln National from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $45.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lincoln National presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.25.

Lincoln National Profile

(Get Rating)

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. The Annuities segment offers fixed, variable, and indexed variable annuities.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lincoln National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lincoln National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.