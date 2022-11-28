Fox Run Management L.L.C. Buys New Shares in Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 18,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $297,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Verra Mobility in the 1st quarter worth approximately $198,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Verra Mobility by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 62,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after buying an additional 2,318 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Verra Mobility by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 313,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,107,000 after buying an additional 9,700 shares during the period. Equitable Trust Co. grew its holdings in Verra Mobility by 51.3% in the 2nd quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 37,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $596,000 after acquiring an additional 12,868 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HST Ventures LLC purchased a new position in shares of Verra Mobility in the first quarter valued at about $2,504,000.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on VRRM shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Verra Mobility from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. TheStreet upgraded Verra Mobility from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Verra Mobility from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.75.

VRRM opened at $15.86 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.18. The stock has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a PE ratio of 33.04 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a 50 day moving average of $15.71 and a 200-day moving average of $15.94. Verra Mobility Co. has a 52 week low of $12.70 and a 52 week high of $18.13.

Verra Mobility Corporation provides smart mobility technology solutions and services in the United States, Australia, Canada, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Commercial Services; Government Solutions; and Parking Solutions. The Government Solutions segment offers automated safety solutions, including services and technologies that enable photo enforcement through road safety camera programs, which detects and process traffic violations related to red light, speed, school bus, and city bus lanes.

