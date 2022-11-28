Fox Run Management L.L.C. Buys Shares of 16,244 Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 16,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $316,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Rent-A-Center by 672.8% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 3,095 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of Rent-A-Center by 11.2% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 4,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in shares of Rent-A-Center in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $124,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in Rent-A-Center by 234.2% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 5,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 3,539 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prentice Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rent-A-Center in the 2nd quarter worth about $128,000. Institutional investors own 83.45% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Jeffrey J. Brown acquired 1,475 shares of Rent-A-Center stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.45 per share, with a total value of $25,738.75. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 77,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,346,162.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 11.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Rent-A-Center Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of Rent-A-Center stock opened at $22.34 on Monday. Rent-A-Center, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.82 and a 1-year high of $51.98. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 3.33 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of 74.47 and a beta of 1.78.

Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1,000.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Rent-A-Center had a return on equity of 44.72% and a net margin of 0.44%. Rent-A-Center’s quarterly revenue was down 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.52 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Rent-A-Center, Inc. will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Rent-A-Center Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 4th were issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.09%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 3rd. Rent-A-Center’s dividend payout ratio is 453.33%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on RCII shares. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Rent-A-Center from $35.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 3rd. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Rent-A-Center from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Rent-A-Center from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on Rent-A-Center from $37.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Rent-A-Center presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.50.

Rent-A-Center Company Profile

Rent-A-Center, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, leases household durable goods to customers on a lease-to-own basis. The company operates in four segments: Rent-A-Center Business, Acima, Mexico, and Franchising. It offers furniture and accessories, appliances, consumer electronics, computers, tablets and smartphones, tools, tires, handbags, and other accessories under rental purchase agreements.

