Fox Run Management L.L.C. Cuts Stock Holdings in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. reduced its stake in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 505 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 37 shares during the quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C.’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $319,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Walker Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 5,878.9% during the second quarter. Walker Asset Management LLC now owns 545,512 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $352,579,000 after purchasing an additional 536,388 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 491.7% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 508,269 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $348,144,000 after buying an additional 422,371 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 128.7% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 687,486 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $470,900,000 after acquiring an additional 386,822 shares in the last quarter. Carmignac Gestion purchased a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the first quarter valued at approximately $194,291,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 29.8% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,109,137 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $759,715,000 after acquiring an additional 254,823 shares during the period. 84.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

O’Reilly Automotive Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ORLY opened at $855.97 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $772.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $704.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.13, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.98. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a one year low of $562.90 and a one year high of $858.38.

Analyst Ratings Changes

O’Reilly Automotive ( NASDAQ:ORLY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The specialty retailer reported $9.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.50 by $0.67. O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 319.55% and a net margin of 15.39%. The business had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $8.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 32.58 EPS for the current year.

ORLY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $800.00 to $850.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $725.00 to $780.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive to $893.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Stephens increased their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $765.00 to $800.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $855.00 to $940.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $819.33.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Gregory D. Johnson sold 1,618 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $755.00, for a total value of $1,221,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,703 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,550,765. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Gregory D. Johnson sold 1,618 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $755.00, for a total value of $1,221,590.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,703 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,550,765. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $725.02, for a total value of $145,004.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 66,152 shares in the company, valued at $47,961,523.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 24,327 shares of company stock worth $20,161,843. 1.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

O’Reilly Automotive Profile

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

