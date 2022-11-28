Fox Run Management L.L.C. Cuts Stock Position in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. decreased its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX – Get Rating) by 25.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,392 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,168 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation were worth $296,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,219,189 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $414,739,000 after purchasing an additional 972,139 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Knight-Swift Transportation in the first quarter valued at about $27,013,000. Glenview Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Knight-Swift Transportation in the second quarter valued at about $22,918,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 2.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,645,263 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $839,919,000 after acquiring an additional 373,181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 1,103.1% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 368,771 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $17,608,000 after acquiring an additional 338,120 shares during the last quarter. 89.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $64.00 to $63.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $64.00 to $63.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $59.69.

KNX opened at $54.61 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $42.50 and a twelve month high of $62.29. The company has a market cap of $8.78 billion, a PE ratio of 10.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $49.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.81.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. Knight-Swift Transportation had a net margin of 11.69% and a return on equity of 13.98%. Knight-Swift Transportation’s revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.30 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 2nd. Knight-Swift Transportation’s payout ratio is 9.01%.

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides truckload transportation services in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through four segments: Trucking, Logistics, Less-than-truckload (LTL), and Intermodal. Its trucking services include irregular route, dedicated, refrigerated, flatbed, expedited, dry van, drayage, and cross-border transportation of various products, goods, and materials.

