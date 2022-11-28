Fox Run Management L.L.C. Decreases Stock Holdings in Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. lessened its stake in shares of Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN – Get Rating) by 36.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,838 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 4,410 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Allison Transmission were worth $301,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Allison Transmission by 88.9% during the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 665 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in Allison Transmission by 157.4% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,300 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 795 shares during the last quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Allison Transmission in the second quarter valued at $89,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Allison Transmission by 79.3% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,579 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 1,583 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Allison Transmission by 205.7% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,861 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 2,598 shares during the period.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ALSN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Allison Transmission to $44.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Allison Transmission from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Allison Transmission in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Allison Transmission from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Allison Transmission from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Allison Transmission has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.40.

Allison Transmission Stock Performance

Allison Transmission stock opened at $44.05 on Monday. Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.63 and a fifty-two week high of $44.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.72. The stock has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $38.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.55.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The auto parts company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.14. Allison Transmission had a return on equity of 71.96% and a net margin of 18.85%. The business had revenue of $710.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $681.87 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Allison Transmission Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 21st will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 18th. Allison Transmission’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.28%.

About Allison Transmission

(Get Rating)

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells commercial and defense fully-automatic transmissions for medium-and heavy-duty commercial vehicles, and medium-and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles worldwide. It offers transmissions for various applications, including distribution, refuse, construction, fire, and emergency on-highway trucks; school and transit buses; motor homes; energy, mining, and construction off-highway vehicles and equipment; and wheeled and tracked defense vehicles.

