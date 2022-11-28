Fox Run Management L.L.C. Grows Position in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. raised its stake in shares of Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,609 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 237 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Crown were worth $333,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Crown by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 328,335 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,263,000 after purchasing an additional 9,408 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in Crown by 1,040.4% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 78,036 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,193,000 after buying an additional 71,193 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its position in Crown by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 69,317 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,389,000 after acquiring an additional 4,929 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. raised its position in Crown by 689.0% during the 1st quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 59,180 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,404,000 after buying an additional 51,679 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. raised its position in Crown by 326.9% in the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 12,513 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,153,000 after acquiring an additional 9,582 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.84% of the company’s stock.

Crown Price Performance

NYSE:CCK opened at $82.87 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $90.79. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $66.00 and a 1-year high of $130.42.

Crown Announces Dividend

Crown ( NYSE:CCK Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by ($0.31). Crown had a negative net margin of 2.80% and a positive return on equity of 39.93%. The firm had revenue of $3.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 6.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. Crown’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -32.35%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CCK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Crown from $106.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Crown from $140.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Crown from $115.00 to $109.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Crown from $124.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Crown from $130.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $97.13.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Christy L. Kalaus sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.90, for a total value of $46,950.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $459,546.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Crown Profile

(Get Rating)

Crown Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells packaging products and equipment for consumer goods and industrial products in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products for consumer goods, including steel and aluminum cans for food and beverage industries. The company also provides products for industrial products, such as steel and plastic strap consumables and equipment, paper-based protective packaging, and plastic film consumables and equipment to metals, food and beverage, construction, agricultural, corrugated, and general industries.

