Fox Run Management L.L.C. Has $345,000 Stock Position in Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. cut its stake in Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR – Get Rating) by 18.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,193 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 3,236 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Fluor were worth $345,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FLR. Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fluor by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 22,150 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $539,000 after purchasing an additional 1,312 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co bought a new stake in Fluor during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $535,000. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its holdings in Fluor by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 102,641 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,498,000 after purchasing an additional 2,386 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Fluor by 7.3% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 334,400 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,594,000 after purchasing an additional 22,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Fluor by 6.1% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 20,115 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $490,000 after buying an additional 1,159 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Fluor alerts:

Fluor Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE FLR opened at $34.13 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $29.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55. Fluor Co. has a 52-week low of $19.80 and a 52-week high of $34.62.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Fluor ( NYSE:FLR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The construction company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.35). Fluor had a positive return on equity of 7.74% and a negative net margin of 0.19%. The business had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.23 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Fluor Co. will post 0.99 EPS for the current year.

FLR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Fluor from $28.00 to $33.00 in a report on Sunday, November 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Fluor in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. DA Davidson upgraded Fluor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Fluor from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Fluor from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Fluor currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.00.

Fluor Profile

(Get Rating)

Fluor Corporation provides engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC); fabrication and modularization; operation and maintenance; asset integrity; and project management services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Energy Solutions, Urban Solutions, Mission Solutions, and Other. The Energy Solutions provides solutions to the energy transition markets, including asset decarbonization, carbon capture, renewable fuels, waste-to-energy, green chemicals, hydrogen, nuclear power, and other low-carbon energy sources.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fluor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fluor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.