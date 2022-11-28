Fox Run Management L.L.C. Invests $296,000 in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 772 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $296,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 3,090 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,187,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. CNB Bank grew its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 3.9% in the second quarter. CNB Bank now owns 553 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 58.5% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 65 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. XML Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 754 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 539 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. 93.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MPWR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $410.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Cowen dropped their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $600.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Monolithic Power Systems in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $475.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a report on Friday, November 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $435.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $431.70.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Monolithic Power Systems Stock Performance

In other news, insider Deming Xiao sold 4,305 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $372.60, for a total value of $1,604,043.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 275,172 shares in the company, valued at $102,529,087.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, VP Maurice Sciammas sold 279 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $405.51, for a total value of $113,137.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 203,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,555,347.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Deming Xiao sold 4,305 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $372.60, for a total value of $1,604,043.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 275,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $102,529,087.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 48,996 shares of company stock valued at $18,290,325. 3.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of MPWR stock opened at $369.28 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.59, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.09. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $301.69 and a fifty-two week high of $573.60. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $360.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $412.75.

Monolithic Power Systems Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th were given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. Monolithic Power Systems’s payout ratio is 37.04%.

About Monolithic Power Systems

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

