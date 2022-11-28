Fox Run Management L.L.C. Invests $349,000 in Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 3,754 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $349,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAIC. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG boosted its position in Science Applications International by 2.2% in the second quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 35,940 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,346,000 after purchasing an additional 781 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Science Applications International by 5.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,382,493 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $128,710,000 after buying an additional 72,196 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in Science Applications International by 3.8% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 17,486 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,627,000 after buying an additional 636 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Science Applications International by 4.4% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 163,572 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $15,229,000 after acquiring an additional 6,927 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Science Applications International by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,697 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $437,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SAIC opened at $110.61 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $99.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.20 and a beta of 0.75. Science Applications International Co. has a 52-week low of $78.10 and a 52-week high of $113.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Science Applications International ( NYSE:SAIC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The information technology services provider reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.07. Science Applications International had a return on equity of 24.18% and a net margin of 3.46%. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.97 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Science Applications International Co. will post 7.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 28th. Investors of record on Friday, October 14th were paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 13th. Science Applications International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.39%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Science Applications International in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut Science Applications International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $106.43.

Science Applications International Corporation provides technical, engineering, and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily in the United States. The company's offerings include engineering; technology integration; IT modernization; maintenance of ground and maritime systems; logistics; training and simulation; operation and program support services; and end-to-end services, such as design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment, and security of its customers' IT infrastructure, as well as cloud migration, managed services, infrastructure modernization, and enterprise IT-as-a-service solutions.

