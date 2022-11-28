Fox Run Management L.L.C. Makes New $298,000 Investment in ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 11,494 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $298,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of ACI Worldwide in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ACI Worldwide by 368.9% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,851 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 2,243 shares during the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ACI Worldwide during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $99,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in shares of ACI Worldwide by 84.3% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,605 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 2,106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in ACI Worldwide in the first quarter valued at approximately $146,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.31% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on shares of ACI Worldwide from $38.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. DA Davidson lowered their price target on ACI Worldwide to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on shares of ACI Worldwide from $46.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ACI Worldwide in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut shares of ACI Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd.

ACI Worldwide Price Performance

About ACI Worldwide

Shares of ACIW opened at $20.90 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a PE ratio of 15.15 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.32. ACI Worldwide, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.68 and a 52-week high of $35.87.

(Get Rating)

ACI Worldwide, Inc, a software company, develops, markets, installs, and supports a range of software products and solutions for facilitating digital payments to banks, merchants, and billers worldwide. The company offers ACI Acquiring, a merchant management system to deliver digital innovation, improve fraud prevention, and reduce interchange fees; ACI Issuing, a digital payments issuing solution; and ACI Enterprise Payments Platform that provides payment processing and orchestration capabilities for digital payments.

