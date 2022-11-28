Fox Run Management L.L.C. Makes New $324,000 Investment in Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. (NYSE:OEC)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. (NYSE:OEC – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 20,838 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $324,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of OEC. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Orion Engineered Carbons by 0.8% in the second quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 3,741,388 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $58,104,000 after purchasing an additional 29,679 shares in the last quarter. Inherent Group LP boosted its holdings in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons by 63.1% in the 1st quarter. Inherent Group LP now owns 2,935,216 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $46,875,000 after buying an additional 1,136,100 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,224,106 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $19,574,000 after buying an additional 25,368 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Orion Engineered Carbons by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 828,485 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $13,230,000 after acquiring an additional 121,279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Orion Engineered Carbons by 3.1% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 791,923 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $12,648,000 after acquiring an additional 23,911 shares during the last quarter. 88.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Orion Engineered Carbons in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of OEC opened at $18.94 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.56. Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. has a 12-month low of $12.87 and a 12-month high of $20.63. The firm has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of 12.22 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be paid a $0.021 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 30th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.44%. Orion Engineered Carbons’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.16%.

Orion Engineered Carbons SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells carbon black products in Germany, the United States, South Korea, Brazil, China, South Africa, the rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Specialty Carbon Black and Rubber Carbon Black. The company offers post-treated specialty carbon black grades for coatings and printing applications; high purity carbon black grades for the fiber industry; and conductive carbon black grades for polymers, coatings, and battery electrodes.

