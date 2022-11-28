Fox Run Management L.L.C. Makes New Investment in Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 9,899 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $336,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Customers Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in Customers Bancorp during the second quarter valued at $89,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Customers Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $141,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Customers Bancorp by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,096 shares of the bank’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 732 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Customers Bancorp by 38.9% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,761 shares of the bank’s stock worth $196,000 after buying an additional 1,054 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.12% of the company’s stock.

Customers Bancorp Stock Performance

NYSE CUBI opened at $32.21 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $32.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.06. The company has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.62. Customers Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.21 and a 1 year high of $76.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Customers Bancorp ( NYSE:CUBI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The bank reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.25. Customers Bancorp had a return on equity of 26.39% and a net margin of 34.42%. The firm had revenue of $150.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $176.53 million. As a group, analysts expect that Customers Bancorp, Inc. will post 7.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on CUBI shares. DA Davidson upgraded Customers Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $44.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Customers Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Stephens set a $45.00 target price on shares of Customers Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Hovde Group dropped their price objective on shares of Customers Bancorp to $44.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Customers Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Customers Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.50.

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Customers Bank that provides financial products and services to individual consumers, and small and middle market businesses. The company offers deposits products, including checking, savings, MMDA, and other deposits accounts. It offers loan products, including commercial mortgage warehouse loans, multi-family and commercial real estate loans, business banking, small business loans, equipment financing, residential mortgage loans, and installment loans.

