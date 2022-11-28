Fox Run Management L.L.C. Makes New Investment in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,425 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $310,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HII. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 25,759 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $5,137,000 after acquiring an additional 2,809 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 1.1% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,283 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,054,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,672 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries during the 2nd quarter worth $8,511,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,680 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,327,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.24% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HII opened at $230.36 on Monday. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $175.50 and a 52 week high of $260.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $235.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $224.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.03 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Huntington Ingalls Industries ( NYSE:HII Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The aerospace company reported $3.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.54 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.69 billion. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a return on equity of 19.81% and a net margin of 5.46%. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.65 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 15.01 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 25th will be paid a dividend of $1.24 per share. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. This is a positive change from Huntington Ingalls Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 23rd. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s payout ratio is 34.52%.

Several research firms have issued reports on HII. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $217.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $258.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $245.00 to $259.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $259.88.

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in designing, building, overhauling, and repairing military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls Shipbuilding, Newport News Shipbuilding, and Technical Solutions. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

