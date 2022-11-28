Fox Run Management L.L.C. Makes New Investment in Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 4,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $324,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SYNH. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new stake in shares of Syneos Health during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Syneos Health by 124.7% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Syneos Health by 181.8% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Syneos Health by 306.6% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 496 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Syneos Health during the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000. 94.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Syneos Health in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $68.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Syneos Health from $80.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Mizuho lowered their price target on Syneos Health from $87.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on Syneos Health in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Syneos Health from $60.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Sunday, November 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.90.

Syneos Health Stock Down 0.3 %

About Syneos Health

Shares of NASDAQ SYNH opened at $33.94 on Monday. Syneos Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.89 and a 12-month high of $104.17. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.34 and a beta of 1.75.

Syneos Health, Inc provides biopharmaceutical outsourcing solutions company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers services for the development of diagnostics, drugs, biologics, devices, and digital therapeutics in the Phase I to IV of clinical development.

