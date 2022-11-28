Fox Run Management L.L.C. Makes New Investment in Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI – Get Rating) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 26,247 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $349,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TGI. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Triumph Group by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,908,637 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $98,810,000 after acquiring an additional 690,551 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Triumph Group by 6.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,335,027 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $261,270,000 after purchasing an additional 640,237 shares in the last quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Triumph Group during the first quarter valued at about $12,086,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Triumph Group by 949.5% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 476,901 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $12,056,000 after purchasing an additional 431,460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Triumph Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,621,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.65% of the company’s stock.

Triumph Group Stock Up 0.3 %

TGI stock opened at $11.84 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $769.61 million, a PE ratio of 8.34, a P/E/G ratio of 8.79 and a beta of 2.65. Triumph Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.84 and a twelve month high of $27.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.86 and its 200-day moving average is $12.65.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Triumph Group ( NYSE:TGI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The aerospace company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.11. Triumph Group had a negative return on equity of 6.67% and a net margin of 6.81%. The business had revenue of $307.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $297.57 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.10 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Triumph Group, Inc. will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TGI. StockNews.com raised Triumph Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Triumph Group from $20.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Triumph Group in a research report on Monday, October 10th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $9.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.29.

Triumph Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Triumph Group, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, repairs, overhauls, and distributes aerostructures, aircraft components, accessories, subassemblies, and systems worldwide. It operates in two segments, Triumph Systems & Support, and Triumph Aerospace Structures. The company offers aircraft and engine-mounted accessory drives, thermal control systems and components, cargo hooks, high lift actuations, cockpit control levers, hydraulic systems and components, control system valve bodies, landing gear actuation systems, electronic engine controls, landing gear components and assemblies, exhaust nozzles and ducting, main engine gearbox assemblies, geared transmissions and drive train components, main fuel pumps, fuel-metering units, primary and secondary flight control systems, and vibration absorbers.

Further Reading

