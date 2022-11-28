Fox Run Management L.L.C. Makes New Investment in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 756 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $291,000.
Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ULTA. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty in the first quarter valued at $252,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in Ulta Beauty by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 66,580 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $26,513,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Human Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty during the first quarter worth about $734,000. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 15.3% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 8,215 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,271,000 after buying an additional 1,091 shares during the period. 89.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Ulta Beauty Price Performance
ULTA opened at $448.35 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $411.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $403.19. The stock has a market cap of $22.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.32. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 1-year low of $330.80 and a 1-year high of $451.48.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Ulta Beauty news, insider Anita Jane Ryan sold 594 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $440.53, for a total transaction of $261,674.82. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,482 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,093,395.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Anita Jane Ryan sold 594 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $440.53, for a total value of $261,674.82. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,093,395.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Catherine Ann Halligan sold 276 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $445.86, for a total transaction of $123,057.36. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $966,624.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ULTA shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Ulta Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Cowen raised their price target on Ulta Beauty from $480.00 to $503.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Ulta Beauty from $485.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. Finally, William Blair initiated coverage on Ulta Beauty in a research report on Friday, August 26th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $485.71.
Ulta Beauty Profile
Ulta Beauty, Inc engages in the retail of beauty products. The company has one reportable segment, which includes retail stores, salon services, and e-commerce. Its products include makeup, skin care, tools and brushes, fragrance, and bath and body. Ulta was founded on January 9, 1990, and is headquartered in Bolingbrook, IL.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Ulta Beauty (ULTA)
- Dell Technologies Shows Network Infrastructure Spending is Robust
- Best Buy Proves Brick and Mortar is Here to Stay
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 11/21 – 11/25
- Microsoft Shares: Is it Time to Back Up the Truck?
- Institutional Support for Analog Devices Remains High
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ULTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Ulta Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ulta Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.