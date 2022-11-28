Fox Run Management L.L.C. Makes New Investment in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 756 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $291,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ULTA. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty in the first quarter valued at $252,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in Ulta Beauty by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 66,580 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $26,513,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Human Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty during the first quarter worth about $734,000. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 15.3% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 8,215 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,271,000 after buying an additional 1,091 shares during the period. 89.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ulta Beauty Price Performance

ULTA opened at $448.35 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $411.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $403.19. The stock has a market cap of $22.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.32. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 1-year low of $330.80 and a 1-year high of $451.48.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Ulta Beauty ( NASDAQ:ULTA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The specialty retailer reported $5.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.96 by $0.74. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 64.33% and a net margin of 12.08%. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.56 earnings per share. Ulta Beauty’s revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 21.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Ulta Beauty news, insider Anita Jane Ryan sold 594 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $440.53, for a total transaction of $261,674.82. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,482 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,093,395.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Anita Jane Ryan sold 594 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $440.53, for a total value of $261,674.82. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,093,395.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Catherine Ann Halligan sold 276 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $445.86, for a total transaction of $123,057.36. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $966,624.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ULTA shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Ulta Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Cowen raised their price target on Ulta Beauty from $480.00 to $503.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Ulta Beauty from $485.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. Finally, William Blair initiated coverage on Ulta Beauty in a research report on Friday, August 26th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $485.71.

Ulta Beauty Profile

Ulta Beauty, Inc engages in the retail of beauty products. The company has one reportable segment, which includes retail stores, salon services, and e-commerce. Its products include makeup, skin care, tools and brushes, fragrance, and bath and body. Ulta was founded on January 9, 1990, and is headquartered in Bolingbrook, IL.

