Fox Run Management L.L.C. Purchases Shares of 23,031 Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 23,031 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $311,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd purchased a new stake in Hercules Capital during the 1st quarter valued at $16,938,000. Leeward Investments LLC MA purchased a new stake in shares of Hercules Capital in the first quarter valued at approximately $14,390,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Hercules Capital by 26.9% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,871,922 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,826,000 after buying an additional 396,491 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hercules Capital in the 1st quarter worth $4,706,000. Finally, Pictet North America Advisors SA bought a new position in Hercules Capital in the second quarter worth about $1,754,000. 23.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Compass Point lowered their price objective on Hercules Capital to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Hercules Capital from $15.50 to $14.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. JMP Securities decreased their target price on Hercules Capital from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Hercules Capital from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Hercules Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.64.

Hercules Capital Stock Performance

Hercules Capital Increases Dividend

Hercules Capital stock opened at $14.43 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.99. The company has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.10 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 2.64. Hercules Capital, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.16 and a fifty-two week high of $19.09.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th were paid a $0.36 dividend. This is an increase from Hercules Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.98%. Hercules Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 450.01%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Scott Bluestein sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.16, for a total transaction of $1,416,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 946,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,404,153.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hercules Capital Profile

Hercules Capital, Inc is a business development company. The firm specializing in providing venture debt, debt, senior secured loans, and growth capital to privately held venture capital-backed companies at all stages of development from startups, to expansion stage including select publicly listed companies and select special opportunity lower middle market companies that require additional capital to fund acquisitions, recapitalizations and refinancing and established-stage companies.

