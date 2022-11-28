Fox Run Management L.L.C. Purchases Shares of 5,649 Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 5,649 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $325,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Rexford Industrial Realty by 197.6% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in Rexford Industrial Realty by 3,367.9% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 971 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 943 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in Rexford Industrial Realty in the first quarter valued at approximately $60,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 38.9% during the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,124 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the period. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty during the first quarter worth $133,000. 99.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on REXR shares. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on Rexford Industrial Realty in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Rexford Industrial Realty from $77.00 to $71.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.00.

Shares of REXR opened at $55.79 on Monday. Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.74 and a 52 week high of $84.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market cap of $10.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.99 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $53.86 and a 200-day moving average of $59.55.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a $0.315 dividend. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. Rexford Industrial Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 135.48%.

Rexford Industrial, a real estate investment trust focused on owning and operating industrial properties throughout Southern California infill markets, owns 232 properties with approximately 27.9 million rentable square feet and manages an additional 20 properties with approximately 1.0 million rentable square feet.

