Fox Run Management L.L.C. Purchases Shares of 7,325 Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 7,325 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $303,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Sensata Technologies by 52.2% in the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 17,039,254 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $703,892,000 after buying an additional 5,840,907 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in Sensata Technologies by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,749,718 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $402,761,000 after acquiring an additional 765,801 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in Sensata Technologies by 74.9% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,583,107 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $80,501,000 after acquiring an additional 678,142 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Sensata Technologies by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,493,608 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $228,500,000 after purchasing an additional 599,615 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Sensata Technologies by 90.5% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,093,644 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $48,984,000 after purchasing an additional 519,629 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.58% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Sensata Technologies

In other Sensata Technologies news, Director Martha N. Sullivan sold 198,000 shares of Sensata Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.42, for a total transaction of $8,201,160.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 201,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,336,520.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Sensata Technologies Price Performance

ST has been the topic of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Sensata Technologies from $52.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Sensata Technologies from $51.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Sensata Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $43.00 to $54.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Sensata Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Sensata Technologies from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $55.80.

Shares of NYSE:ST opened at $45.26 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $40.77 and its 200-day moving average is $42.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.92 billion, a PE ratio of 22.97, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.26. Sensata Technologies Holding plc has a 1-year low of $36.64 and a 1-year high of $65.58.

Sensata Technologies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 9th were paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 8th. Sensata Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 22.34%.

Sensata Technologies Company Profile

Sensata Technologies Holding plc develops, manufactures, and sells sensors, sensor-based solutions, controls, and other products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment develops and manufactures sensors, high-voltage contactors, and other solutions used in mission-critical systems and applications, such as tire pressure monitoring, thermal management, electrical protection, regenerative braking, powertrain (engine/transmission), and exhaust management.

