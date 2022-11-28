Fox Run Management L.L.C. Sells 479 Shares of Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. lessened its position in shares of Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR – Get Rating) by 11.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,533 shares of the company’s stock after selling 479 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Ingredion were worth $311,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Ingredion during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ingredion by 54.3% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 355 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ingredion during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. New Century Advisors LLC grew its position in Ingredion by 84.4% in the second quarter. New Century Advisors LLC now owns 461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in Ingredion during the second quarter worth about $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Ingredion alerts:

Ingredion Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of INGR stock opened at $98.69 on Monday. Ingredion Incorporated has a 1-year low of $78.81 and a 1-year high of $101.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market cap of $6.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.91 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $87.29 and a 200-day moving average of $88.73.

Ingredion Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 6th were given a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 5th. This is an increase from Ingredion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. Ingredion’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.90%.

INGR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Ingredion from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ingredion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Ingredion in a report on Friday, September 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $89.00 price target for the company.

About Ingredion

(Get Rating)

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells starches and sweeteners for various industries. It operates through four segments: North America; South America; Asia-Pacific; and Europe, Middle East and Africa. The company offers sweetener products comprising glucose syrups, high maltose syrups, high fructose corn syrups, caramel colors, dextrose, polyols, maltodextrins, and glucose syrup solids, as well as food-grade and industrial starches, biomaterials, and nutrition ingredients.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ingredion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingredion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.