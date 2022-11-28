Fox Run Management L.L.C. Takes $323,000 Position in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 9,752 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $323,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. CX Institutional acquired a new position in Weyerhaeuser in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 69.0% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 806 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. 81.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Weyerhaeuser alerts:

Weyerhaeuser Stock Up 0.5 %

WY stock opened at $32.31 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.78 billion, a PE ratio of 10.56 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Weyerhaeuser has a twelve month low of $27.36 and a twelve month high of $43.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $30.33 and its 200-day moving average is $33.73.

Weyerhaeuser Dividend Announcement

Weyerhaeuser ( NYSE:WY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.05. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 22.91% and a net margin of 21.62%. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Weyerhaeuser will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.53%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Bank of America lowered Weyerhaeuser from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $38.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Raymond James cut their price target on Weyerhaeuser from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Weyerhaeuser in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.50.

About Weyerhaeuser

(Get Rating)

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Weyerhaeuser Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weyerhaeuser and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.