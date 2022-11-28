Fox Run Management L.L.C. Takes $343,000 Position in Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS – Get Rating) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 32,781 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $343,000.
Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CDXS. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Codexis by 0.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 220,879 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,554,000 after buying an additional 1,618 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Codexis in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Codexis by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 25,034 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $516,000 after purchasing an additional 2,554 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Codexis by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 21,891 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $451,000 after purchasing an additional 2,721 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Codexis by 15.3% during the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 25,027 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $516,000 after purchasing an additional 3,321 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.04% of the company’s stock.
Codexis Stock Performance
Shares of CDXS stock opened at $5.41 on Monday. Codexis, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.81 and a 1 year high of $39.21. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.90.
Insider Activity
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on Codexis from $25.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 7th. StockNews.com raised shares of Codexis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.67.
Codexis Company Profile
Codexis, Inc discovers, develops, and sells enzymes and other proteins. It offers biocatalyst products and services; intermediate chemicals products that are used for further chemical processing; and Codex biocatalyst panels and kits that enable customers to perform chemistry screening. The company also provides biocatalyst screening and protein engineering services.
