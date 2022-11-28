Fox Run Management L.L.C. Takes $346,000 Position in CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 2,706 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $346,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CYBR. Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC lifted its position in shares of CyberArk Software by 475.5% during the first quarter. Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC now owns 566,077 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $95,525,000 after purchasing an additional 467,706 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in CyberArk Software by 188.1% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 244,770 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,305,000 after buying an additional 159,819 shares in the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. boosted its position in CyberArk Software by 41.3% in the 2nd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 412,188 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,482,000 after buying an additional 120,434 shares during the last quarter. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD acquired a new stake in shares of CyberArk Software during the second quarter valued at about $11,678,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of CyberArk Software by 8.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,129,744 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $190,644,000 after acquiring an additional 86,160 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.36% of the company’s stock.

CYBR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on CyberArk Software from $158.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of CyberArk Software from $190.00 to $189.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $182.00 price objective on shares of CyberArk Software in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of CyberArk Software from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CyberArk Software in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $178.43.

CYBR opened at $153.03 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $149.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $142.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a current ratio of 2.66. CyberArk Software Ltd. has a 12 month low of $100.35 and a 12 month high of $180.01.

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sales software-based security solutions and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager that offers risk-based credential security and session management to protect against attacks involving privileged access; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide fast, easy, and secure privileged access to third-party vendors; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Cloud Entitlements Manager, a SaaS solution, which reduces risk that arises from excessive privileges by implementing least privilege across cloud environments.

