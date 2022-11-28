Fox Run Management L.L.C. Takes Position in Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN – Get Rating) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 16,288 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $339,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CCRN. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 68.6% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 45,768 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $858,000 after buying an additional 18,622 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 176.0% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,179 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 5,216 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 345.4% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 54,873 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,184,000 after purchasing an additional 42,552 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 110.8% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 53,970 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,170,000 after purchasing an additional 28,368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 1,955.9% in the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 3,865 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 3,677 shares in the last quarter. 95.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CCRN stock opened at $35.32 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of 5.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $32.98 and a 200-day moving average of $26.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.38. Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. has a one year low of $15.26 and a one year high of $40.12.

In other news, Director W Larry Cash purchased 1,500 shares of Cross Country Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.60 per share, with a total value of $38,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 177,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,554,214.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, General Counsel Susan E. Ball sold 44,357 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.99, for a total value of $1,285,909.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 170,797 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,951,405.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director W Larry Cash bought 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $25.60 per share, for a total transaction of $38,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 177,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,554,214.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 114,256 shares of company stock valued at $3,404,694. Corporate insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

CCRN has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on Cross Country Healthcare in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barrington Research raised their price target on Cross Country Healthcare from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Benchmark boosted their price objective on Cross Country Healthcare from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Truist Financial downgraded shares of Cross Country Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Cross Country Healthcare to $31.00 in a research report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.20.

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc provides talent management and other consultative services for healthcare clients in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Nurse and Allied Staffing and Physician Staffing. The Nurse and Allied Staffing segment offers traditional staffing, including temporary and permanent placement of travel nurses and allied professionals, local nurses, and allied staffing; staffing solutions for registered nurses, licensed practical nurses, certified nurse assistants, practitioners, pharmacists, and other allied professionals on per diem and short-term assignments; and clinical and non-clinical professionals on long-term contract assignments, as well as workforce solutions, including MSP, RPO, and consulting services.

