Fox Run Management L.L.C. Takes Position in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 2,478 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $289,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 143,100 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $19,806,000 after purchasing an additional 9,900 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 0.8% in the second quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 158,388 shares of the bank’s stock worth $18,444,000 after buying an additional 1,253 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 16,362 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,265,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Cullen/Frost Bankers in the 1st quarter valued at $852,000. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund increased its stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 41,232 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,801,000 after buying an additional 835 shares during the period. 78.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on CFR. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $148.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Compass Point upgraded shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $152.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, August 15th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $150.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cullen/Frost Bankers presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $147.08.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Cullen/Frost Bankers Trading Up 1.3 %

In other news, EVP Bobby Berman sold 1,941 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.62, for a total value of $294,294.42. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,728,184.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 3.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers stock opened at $147.95 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $144.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $132.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.86, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.14. Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. has a 12-month low of $112.67 and a 12-month high of $160.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be given a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s payout ratio is 46.71%.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Frost Bank that offers commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. It operates in two segments, Banking and Frost Wealth Advisors. The company offers commercial banking services to corporations and other business clients, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction related to industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisitions; commercial leasing; and treasury management services.

Featured Articles

