Fox Run Management L.L.C. Takes Position in Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 23,031 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $311,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of HTGC. National Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hercules Capital by 21.6% during the first quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,470 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 2,750 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Hercules Capital by 38.5% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 52,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $952,000 after purchasing an additional 14,654 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hercules Capital by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 195,248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,528,000 after purchasing an additional 11,536 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR raised its holdings in shares of Hercules Capital by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 23,585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $426,000 after purchasing an additional 3,543 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Hercules Capital during the 1st quarter worth $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.79% of the company’s stock.

Hercules Capital Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSE:HTGC opened at $14.43 on Monday. Hercules Capital, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.16 and a 12-month high of $19.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.99. The firm has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.10 and a beta of 1.46.

Hercules Capital Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This is a positive change from Hercules Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. Hercules Capital’s payout ratio is presently 450.01%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on HTGC. Compass Point cut their price target on Hercules Capital to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Hercules Capital from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. JMP Securities reduced their price target on shares of Hercules Capital from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 1st. StockNews.com raised Hercules Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Hercules Capital from $15.50 to $14.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.64.

Insider Transactions at Hercules Capital

In other Hercules Capital news, CEO Scott Bluestein sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.16, for a total transaction of $1,416,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 946,621 shares in the company, valued at $13,404,153.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Hercules Capital Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Hercules Capital, Inc is a business development company. The firm specializing in providing venture debt, debt, senior secured loans, and growth capital to privately held venture capital-backed companies at all stages of development from startups, to expansion stage including select publicly listed companies and select special opportunity lower middle market companies that require additional capital to fund acquisitions, recapitalizations and refinancing and established-stage companies.

