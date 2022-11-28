Fox Run Management L.L.C. Takes Position in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,425 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $310,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 138.9% in the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 172 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 90.5% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 240 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries during the second quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries during the 1st quarter valued at about $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.24% of the company’s stock.

HII stock opened at $230.36 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.03 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.97. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $235.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $224.13. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $175.50 and a fifty-two week high of $260.02.

Huntington Ingalls Industries ( NYSE:HII Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The aerospace company reported $3.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.54 by ($0.10). Huntington Ingalls Industries had a return on equity of 19.81% and a net margin of 5.46%. The firm had revenue of $2.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.65 earnings per share. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 15.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 25th will be paid a dividend of $1.24 per share. This is an increase from Huntington Ingalls Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 23rd. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.52%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $245.00 to $259.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Bank of America lowered shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $230.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $217.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $258.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $259.88.

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in designing, building, overhauling, and repairing military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls Shipbuilding, Newport News Shipbuilding, and Technical Solutions. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

