FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – April (NYSEARCA:DAPR) Position Boosted by Strategic Blueprint LLC

Strategic Blueprint LLC raised its holdings in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – April (NYSEARCA:DAPR – Get Rating) by 31.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,382 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,938 shares during the quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC owned approximately 0.18% of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – April worth $477,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – April by 627.5% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,660,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,396,000 after buying an additional 1,432,522 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – April by 2,062.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 622,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,151,000 after buying an additional 594,080 shares during the last quarter. Rovin Capital UT ADV acquired a new stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – April during the 2nd quarter valued at about $12,758,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – April by 856.0% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 305,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,895,000 after buying an additional 273,331 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – April during the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,468,000.

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – April Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – April stock opened at $30.00 on Monday. FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – April has a 52-week low of $28.51 and a 52-week high of $31.97. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.70.

