FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – November (NYSEARCA:DNOV) Stake Increased by Strategic Blueprint LLC

Strategic Blueprint LLC grew its holdings in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – November (NYSEARCA:DNOV – Get Rating) by 15.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,345 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,347 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC owned approximately 0.08% of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – November worth $335,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DNOV. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – November by 1,944.7% in the first quarter. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. now owns 580,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,104,000 after purchasing an additional 551,838 shares in the last quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. raised its holdings in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – November by 57.5% during the first quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. now owns 71,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,373,000 after acquiring an additional 26,122 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – November by 57.5% during the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 24,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $780,000 after acquiring an additional 8,800 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – November during the second quarter worth $157,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – November by 42.1% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 50,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,641,000 after acquiring an additional 14,984 shares in the last quarter.

Get FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF - November alerts:

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – November Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:DNOV opened at $33.26 on Monday. FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – November has a 1 year low of $31.95 and a 1 year high of $37.38. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.84.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF - November Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF - November and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.