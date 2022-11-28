FTC Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTCI) Receives $6.17 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of FTC Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTCI – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $6.17.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FTCI. Raymond James cut their price target on FTC Solar from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Northland Securities decreased their price objective on shares of FTC Solar to $4.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on FTC Solar to $2.50 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of FTC Solar to $6.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th.

In other FTC Solar news, Director David Springer sold 62,370 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.18, for a total value of $198,336.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,475,418 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,591,829.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other FTC Solar news, Director David Springer sold 62,370 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.18, for a total value of $198,336.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,475,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,591,829.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Arc Family Trust sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.28, for a total value of $214,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,111,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $77,516,607.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,338,628 shares of company stock worth $3,803,317 in the last three months. Insiders own 44.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in FTC Solar during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in FTC Solar in the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of FTC Solar during the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Petrus Trust Company LTA bought a new stake in shares of FTC Solar during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in FTC Solar during the 1st quarter worth approximately $68,000. 25.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FTC Solar stock opened at $2.18 on Friday. FTC Solar has a twelve month low of $1.78 and a twelve month high of $8.96. The stock has a market cap of $225.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.10 and a beta of 2.44. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.67.

FTC Solar (NASDAQ:FTCI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $16.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.28 million. FTC Solar had a negative net margin of 51.87% and a negative return on equity of 81.67%. Analysts forecast that FTC Solar will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

FTC Solar, Inc provides solar tracker systems, technology, software, and engineering services in the United States, Vietnam, and internationally. It offers two-panel in-portrait single-axis tracker solutions under the Voyager brand name. The company also provides SunPath, a software solution to enhance energy production; Atlas, a web-based enterprise-level database that allows users to manage their project portfolio; and SunDAT, a software solution enables automated design and optimization of solar panel systems across residential, commercial, and utility-scale sites.

