Fuel Tech (NASDAQ:FTEK) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Fuel Tech (NASDAQ:FTEK – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised Fuel Tech from a d rating to a c- rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th.

Get Fuel Tech alerts:

Fuel Tech Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ FTEK opened at $1.30 on Friday. Fuel Tech has a 52-week low of $1.02 and a 52-week high of $1.71. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.26. The stock has a market cap of $39.38 million, a PE ratio of -32.50 and a beta of 4.38.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fuel Tech

Fuel Tech Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Fuel Tech by 98.6% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 27,186 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 13,500 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Fuel Tech by 25.2% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 304,776 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 61,300 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Fuel Tech by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 841,016 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,219,000 after purchasing an additional 33,691 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Fuel Tech by 33.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 67,609 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 16,851 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in Fuel Tech in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $343,000. 16.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Fuel Tech, Inc provides boiler optimization, efficiency improvement, and air pollution reduction and control solutions to utility and industrial customers worldwide. It operates through two segments, Air Pollution Control Technology and FUEL CHEM Technology. The Air Pollution Control Technology segment offers technologies to reduce nitrogen oxide (NOx) emissions in flue gas from boilers, incinerators, furnaces, and other stationary combustion sources by low and ultra-low NOx burners; over-fire air systems; NOxOUT and HERT selective non-catalytic reduction systems; selective catalytic reduction systems comprising ammonia injection grid, and graduated straightening grid systems; I-NOx systems; ESP Processes and Services; ULTRA technology; and flue gas conditioning systems; and burner systems.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fuel Tech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fuel Tech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.