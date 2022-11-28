Fuel Tech (NASDAQ:FTEK) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Fuel Tech (NASDAQ:FTEK – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.
Separately, TheStreet raised Fuel Tech from a d rating to a c- rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th.
Fuel Tech Stock Up 0.0 %
Shares of NASDAQ FTEK opened at $1.30 on Friday. Fuel Tech has a 52-week low of $1.02 and a 52-week high of $1.71. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.26. The stock has a market cap of $39.38 million, a PE ratio of -32.50 and a beta of 4.38.
Fuel Tech, Inc provides boiler optimization, efficiency improvement, and air pollution reduction and control solutions to utility and industrial customers worldwide. It operates through two segments, Air Pollution Control Technology and FUEL CHEM Technology. The Air Pollution Control Technology segment offers technologies to reduce nitrogen oxide (NOx) emissions in flue gas from boilers, incinerators, furnaces, and other stationary combustion sources by low and ultra-low NOx burners; over-fire air systems; NOxOUT and HERT selective non-catalytic reduction systems; selective catalytic reduction systems comprising ammonia injection grid, and graduated straightening grid systems; I-NOx systems; ESP Processes and Services; ULTRA technology; and flue gas conditioning systems; and burner systems.
