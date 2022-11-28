G-III Apparel Group (GIII) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII – Get Rating) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 29th.

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 7th. The textile maker reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $605.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $592.53 million. G-III Apparel Group had a net margin of 7.26% and a return on equity of 13.61%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. On average, analysts expect G-III Apparel Group to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

G-III Apparel Group Stock Performance

Shares of GIII opened at $21.42 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 4.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 2.52. G-III Apparel Group has a 52-week low of $14.37 and a 52-week high of $32.76.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several equities analysts have weighed in on GIII shares. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 9th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of G-III Apparel Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, CL King lowered their price target on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $45.00 to $26.00 in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $610,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 17.0% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,079 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 3,797 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 73.9% during the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 19,182 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 8,149 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 4,177.5% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 24,382 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 23,812 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 45.2% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 12,773 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 3,977 shares during the period. 88.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About G-III Apparel Group

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets women's and men's apparel in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Wholesale Operations and Retail Operations. Its products include outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women's suits, and women's performance wear; and women's handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage.

Further Reading

