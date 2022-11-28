Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO) Upgraded to Hold by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday morning.
Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley raised Gogo from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and upped their price target for the company from $14.00 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Cowen increased their price objective on Gogo to $26.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th.
Gogo Stock Down 0.1 %
Shares of GOGO opened at $15.85 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $13.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.65. The company has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.55 and a beta of 1.25. Gogo has a 52-week low of $11.57 and a 52-week high of $23.69.
About Gogo
Gogo Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides broadband connectivity services to the aviation industry in the United States and internationally. It operates through Commercial Aviation North America (CA-NA), Commercial Aviation Rest of World (CA-ROW), and Business Aviation (BA) segments. The company design, build and operate air-to-ground networks, engineer and maintain in-flight systems of proprietary hardware and software, and deliver customizable connectivity and wireless entertainment services.
