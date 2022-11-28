Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO) Upgraded to Hold by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday morning.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley raised Gogo from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and upped their price target for the company from $14.00 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Cowen increased their price objective on Gogo to $26.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th.

Shares of GOGO opened at $15.85 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $13.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.65. The company has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.55 and a beta of 1.25. Gogo has a 52-week low of $11.57 and a 52-week high of $23.69.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOGO. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Gogo by 123.5% during the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 2,359,778 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,977,000 after buying an additional 1,303,853 shares during the period. Capco Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Gogo during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $23,968,000. Simcoe Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Gogo by 150.6% during the 1st quarter. Simcoe Capital Management LLC now owns 2,037,475 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,834,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224,513 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Gogo by 74.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,205,326 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,704,000 after purchasing an additional 939,632 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in Gogo by 24,953.9% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 546,426 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,415,000 after purchasing an additional 544,245 shares during the period. 88.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gogo Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides broadband connectivity services to the aviation industry in the United States and internationally. It operates through Commercial Aviation North America (CA-NA), Commercial Aviation Rest of World (CA-ROW), and Business Aviation (BA) segments. The company design, build and operate air-to-ground networks, engineer and maintain in-flight systems of proprietary hardware and software, and deliver customizable connectivity and wireless entertainment services.

