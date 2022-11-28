Goodfood Market Corp. (TSE:FOOD) Receives C$2.08 Average Price Target from Analysts

Goodfood Market Corp. (TSE:FOOD – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$2.08.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. National Bankshares dropped their target price on shares of Goodfood Market from C$1.50 to C$0.75 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Goodfood Market from C$1.75 to C$0.70 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Goodfood Market from C$1.00 to C$0.60 in a report on Monday, October 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Goodfood Market from C$1.40 to C$0.60 in a report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Goodfood Market from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 17th.

FOOD opened at C$0.32 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$0.55 and a 200-day moving average of C$1.10. The company has a market capitalization of C$24.07 million and a P/E ratio of -0.36. Goodfood Market has a 1-year low of C$0.26 and a 1-year high of C$4.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 346.01, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.96.

Goodfood Market Corp., an online grocery company, delivers fresh meals and grocery products in Canada. The company offers ready-to-eat products, which include bakery, dessert, meat and seafood, drinks, pantry, produce, snacks, dairy, frozen and kitchen essentials. It also offers Yumm, a value meal kit for cost-focused customers.

