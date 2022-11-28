Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX) Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. TheStreet upgraded Greenbrier Companies from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Susquehanna downgraded Greenbrier Companies from a positive rating to a neutral rating and increased their target price for the company from $30.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Greenbrier Companies has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $48.00.

Get Greenbrier Companies alerts:

Greenbrier Companies Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of GBX opened at $38.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Greenbrier Companies has a 1 year low of $23.80 and a 1 year high of $53.46. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.12. The firm has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.50.

Greenbrier Companies Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 8th will be given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 7th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%. Greenbrier Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.70%.

In related news, Director William A. Furman sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.12, for a total value of $742,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 303,018 shares in the company, valued at $11,248,028.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Greenbrier Companies news, Director William A. Furman sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.61, for a total value of $1,158,300.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 253,018 shares in the company, valued at $9,769,024.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director William A. Furman sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.12, for a total value of $742,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 303,018 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,248,028.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 90,000 shares of company stock worth $3,439,900 over the last three months. 2.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Greenbrier Companies

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GBX. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Greenbrier Companies by 1.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,668,144 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $89,025,000 after buying an additional 55,071 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Greenbrier Companies by 0.4% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,351,981 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $121,152,000 after buying an additional 9,865 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its stake in shares of Greenbrier Companies by 44.2% during the third quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,631,789 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $39,604,000 after buying an additional 499,908 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Greenbrier Companies by 12.4% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,413,580 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $34,308,000 after buying an additional 155,885 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Greenbrier Companies by 2.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,178,808 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $60,720,000 after buying an additional 32,658 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.23% of the company’s stock.

Greenbrier Companies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Greenbrier Companies, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets railroad freight car equipment in North America, Europe, and South America. It operates through three segments: Manufacturing; Wheels, Repair & Parts; and Leasing & Services. The Manufacturing segment offers conventional railcars, such as covered hopper cars, boxcars, center partition cars, and bulkhead flat cars; tank cars; double-stack intermodal railcars; auto-max and multi-max products for the transportation of light vehicles; pressurized tank cars, non-pressurized tank cars, flat cars, coil cars, gondolas, sliding wall cars, and automobile transporter cars; and marine vessels.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Greenbrier Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greenbrier Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.