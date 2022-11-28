Harmony Gold Mining (NYSE:HMY) Rating Increased to Hold at StockNews.com

Harmony Gold Mining (NYSE:HMY – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Saturday.

Separately, UBS Group lowered shares of Harmony Gold Mining from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th.

Shares of Harmony Gold Mining stock opened at $3.57 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Harmony Gold Mining has a 52 week low of $1.93 and a 52 week high of $5.50.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Condire Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Harmony Gold Mining by 18.7% in the third quarter. Condire Management LP now owns 6,978,103 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $16,957,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100,000 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Harmony Gold Mining during the third quarter worth $87,000. U S Global Investors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Harmony Gold Mining by 0.3% in the third quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 1,342,538 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $3,262,000 after acquiring an additional 4,456 shares in the last quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC boosted its holdings in Harmony Gold Mining by 69.2% in the third quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC now owns 25,789,898 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $62,669,000 after purchasing an additional 10,543,611 shares during the period. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC grew its stake in Harmony Gold Mining by 30.0% during the 3rd quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 7,318,159 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $17,783,000 after purchasing an additional 1,690,748 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.46% of the company’s stock.

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of gold. The company also explores for uranium, silver, copper, and molybdenum deposits. It has eight underground operations in the Witwatersrand Basin; an open-pit mine on the Kraaipan Greenstone Belt; and various surface source operations in South Africa.

