Head-To-Head Analysis: Plaza Retail REIT (OTCMKTS:PAZRF) and Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG)

Plaza Retail REIT (OTCMKTS:PAZRF – Get Rating) and Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, earnings and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

90.3% of Regency Centers shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of Regency Centers shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Plaza Retail REIT and Regency Centers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Plaza Retail REIT 0 1 1 0 2.50 Regency Centers 0 5 5 0 2.50

Earnings & Valuation

Plaza Retail REIT presently has a consensus target price of $4.83, suggesting a potential upside of 65.53%. Regency Centers has a consensus target price of $69.18, suggesting a potential upside of 4.39%. Given Plaza Retail REIT’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Plaza Retail REIT is more favorable than Regency Centers.

This table compares Plaza Retail REIT and Regency Centers’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Plaza Retail REIT N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Regency Centers $1.17 billion 9.72 $361.41 million $2.65 25.01

Regency Centers has higher revenue and earnings than Plaza Retail REIT.

Profitability

This table compares Plaza Retail REIT and Regency Centers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Plaza Retail REIT N/A N/A N/A Regency Centers 37.75% 7.17% 4.08%

Summary

Regency Centers beats Plaza Retail REIT on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Plaza Retail REIT

Plaza is an open-ended real estate investment trust and is a leading retail property owner and developer, focused on Ontario, Quebec and Atlantic Canada. Plaza's portfolio at September 30, 2020 includes interests in 272 properties totaling approximately 8.6 million square feet across Canada and additional lands held for development. Plaza's portfolio largely consists of open-air centres and stand-alone small box retail outlets and is predominantly occupied by national tenants.

About Regency Centers

Regency Centers is the preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in affluent and densely populated trade areas. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers. Operating as a fully integrated real estate company, Regency Centers is a qualified real estate investment trust (REIT) that is self-administered, self-managed, and an S&P 500 Index member.

