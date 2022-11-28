Head-To-Head Comparison: Smith & Nephew (NYSE:SNN) & Ortho Regenerative Technologies (OTCMKTS:ORTIF)

Ortho Regenerative Technologies (OTCMKTS:ORTIF – Get Rating) and Smith & Nephew (NYSE:SNN – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, profitability, risk, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

8.6% of Smith & Nephew shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of Smith & Nephew shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Ortho Regenerative Technologies and Smith & Nephew, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ortho Regenerative Technologies 0 0 1 0 3.00 Smith & Nephew 0 4 1 0 2.20

Risk and Volatility

Ortho Regenerative Technologies presently has a consensus price target of $1.35, suggesting a potential upside of 588.07%. Given Ortho Regenerative Technologies’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Ortho Regenerative Technologies is more favorable than Smith & Nephew.

Ortho Regenerative Technologies has a beta of -1.16, indicating that its share price is 216% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Smith & Nephew has a beta of 0.58, indicating that its share price is 42% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Ortho Regenerative Technologies and Smith & Nephew’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ortho Regenerative Technologies N/A N/A -269.68% Smith & Nephew N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Ortho Regenerative Technologies and Smith & Nephew’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ortho Regenerative Technologies N/A N/A -$3.93 million ($0.11) -1.78 Smith & Nephew $5.21 billion 2.24 $524.00 million N/A N/A

Smith & Nephew has higher revenue and earnings than Ortho Regenerative Technologies.

Summary

Smith & Nephew beats Ortho Regenerative Technologies on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ortho Regenerative Technologies

Ortho Regenerative Technologies Inc., an orthopaedic and sports medicine biologics company, engages in the research and development of novel therapeutic soft tissue repair technologies to enhance the success rate of sports medicine surgeries in Canada. It develops Ortho-R, a formulation for rotator cuff repair; Ortho-M, a biopolymer for meniscus repair; Ortho-C, a biopolymer for articular cartilage repair; and Ortho-V, a biopolymer for osteoarthritis healing, as well as ORTHO-T, a biopolymer formulation for tendon healing and regeneration. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Kirkland, Canada.

About Smith & Nephew

Smith & Nephew plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells medical devices worldwide. The company offers knee implant products for knee replacement procedures; hip implants for the reconstruction of hip joints; and trauma and extremities products that include internal and external devices used in the stabilization of severe fractures and deformity correction procedures. It also provides sports medicine joint repair products for surgeons, including instruments, technologies, and implants necessary to perform minimally invasive surgery of the joints, such as the repair of soft tissue injuries and degenerative conditions of the knee, hip, and shoulder, as well as meniscal repair systems. In addition, the company offers arthroscopic enabling technologies comprising fluid management equipment for surgical access, high-definition cameras, digital image capture, scopes, light sources, and monitors to assist with visualization inside the joints, radio frequency, electromechanical and mechanical tissue resection devices, and hand instruments for removing damaged tissue; and ear, nose, and throat solutions. Further, it provides advanced wound care products for the treatment and prevention of acute and chronic wounds, which comprise leg, diabetic and pressure ulcers, burns, and post-operative wounds; advanced wound bioactives, including biologics and other bioactive technologies for debridement and dermal repair/regeneration, as well as regenerative medicine products including skin, bone graft, and articular cartilage substitutes; and advanced wound devices, such as traditional and single-use negative pressure wound therapy, and hydrosurgery systems. It primarily serves the healthcare providers. Smith & Nephew plc was founded in 1856 and is headquartered in Watford, the United Kingdom.

