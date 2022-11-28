Head to Head Contrast: Runway Growth Finance (NASDAQ:RWAY) and Bit Digital (NASDAQ:BTBT)

Runway Growth Finance (NASDAQ:RWAY – Get Rating) and Bit Digital (NASDAQ:BTBT – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and risk.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

63.2% of Runway Growth Finance shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 15.5% of Bit Digital shares are held by institutional investors. 0.6% of Runway Growth Finance shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Runway Growth Finance and Bit Digital’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Runway Growth Finance $71.36 million 6.60 $45.62 million $0.83 14.00 Bit Digital $96.08 million 0.78 $4.86 million ($0.95) -0.96

Profitability

Runway Growth Finance has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Bit Digital. Bit Digital is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Runway Growth Finance, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This table compares Runway Growth Finance and Bit Digital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Runway Growth Finance 37.01% 8.89% 6.46% Bit Digital -147.78% -34.98% -31.50%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Runway Growth Finance and Bit Digital, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Runway Growth Finance 0 0 3 0 3.00 Bit Digital 0 0 1 0 3.00

Runway Growth Finance currently has a consensus price target of $14.38, suggesting a potential upside of 23.71%. Bit Digital has a consensus price target of $4.00, suggesting a potential upside of 340.04%. Given Bit Digital’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Bit Digital is more favorable than Runway Growth Finance.

Summary

Runway Growth Finance beats Bit Digital on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Runway Growth Finance

Runway Growth Finance Corp. is a business development company specializing investments in senior-secured loans to late stage and growth companies. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the technology, life sciences, healthcare and information services, business services and select consumer services and products sectors. It prefers to investments in companies engaged in electronic equipment and instruments, systems software, hardware, storage and peripherals and specialized consumer services, application software, healthcare technology, internet software and services, data processing and outsourced services, internet retail, human resources and employment services, biotechnology, healthcare equipment and education services. It invests in senior secured loans between $10 million and $75 million.

About Bit Digital

Bit Digital, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the bitcoin mining business. It is also involved in the treasury management activities. The company was formerly known as Golden Bull Limited and changed its name to Bit Digital, Inc. in September 2020. Bit Digital, Inc. was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

