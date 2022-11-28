Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK) Receives $31.27 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $31.27.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays reduced their price target on Healthpeak Properties from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Wolfe Research raised Healthpeak Properties from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Healthpeak Properties from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Healthpeak Properties from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 21st.

PEAK opened at $25.46 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $13.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.52, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Healthpeak Properties has a 12 month low of $21.41 and a 12 month high of $36.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $23.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.94.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 7th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 4th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.71%. Healthpeak Properties’s payout ratio is 125.00%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PEAK. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in Healthpeak Properties by 46.1% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 12,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 3,939 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Healthpeak Properties by 20.0% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new position in Healthpeak Properties during the first quarter worth approximately $1,034,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Healthpeak Properties by 1.1% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 71,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,469,000 after purchasing an additional 791 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Healthpeak Properties during the first quarter worth approximately $222,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.24% of the company’s stock.

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns and develops high-quality real estate in the three private-pay healthcare asset classes of Life Science, Medical Office and Senior Housing, designed to provide stability through the inevitable industry cycles.

