Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF) Shares Acquired by Fox Run Management L.L.C.

Fox Run Management L.L.C. grew its holdings in Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF – Get Rating) by 63.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,170 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,883 shares during the quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Herbalife Nutrition were worth $310,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Herbalife Nutrition by 3.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,388,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,641,000 after acquiring an additional 203,414 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Herbalife Nutrition by 50.2% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 128,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,619,000 after purchasing an additional 42,837 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Herbalife Nutrition by 262.7% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 67,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,389,000 after purchasing an additional 49,212 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP raised its position in Herbalife Nutrition by 96.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 511,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,459,000 after purchasing an additional 251,097 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Herbalife Nutrition by 101.1% in the 2nd quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 17,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after buying an additional 8,699 shares during the period. 92.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Herbalife Nutrition stock opened at $16.98 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.52. The stock has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 1.15. Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. has a 12-month low of $15.33 and a 12-month high of $45.80.

Herbalife Nutrition ( NYSE:HLF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.11. Herbalife Nutrition had a net margin of 5.71% and a negative return on equity of 24.55%. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.21 earnings per share. Herbalife Nutrition’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HLF has been the topic of several analyst reports. B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of Herbalife Nutrition from $38.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Herbalife Nutrition in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Herbalife Nutrition from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Herbalife Nutrition from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.25.

In other Herbalife Nutrition news, major shareholder Windacre Partnership Master Fu sold 205,000 shares of Herbalife Nutrition stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.56, for a total transaction of $3,599,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,778,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $171,710,460. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. offers nutrition solutions in North America, Mexico, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and rest of Asia Pacific. The company provides products in the areas of weight management; targeted nutrition; energy, sports, and fitness; and outer nutrition.

